Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.54

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and traded as high as $7.64. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 1,271,855 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUN shares. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.88.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$331,800. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$753,460. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $799,960.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

