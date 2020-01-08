Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Macerich from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Macerich has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,554,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,368,000 after purchasing an additional 711,878 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 105.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,228,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,543,000 after purchasing an additional 123,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,021,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,645,000 after purchasing an additional 257,575 shares in the last quarter.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

