Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MMP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.67.

MMP traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. 148,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

