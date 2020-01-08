Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 272239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU)

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares located in the Township of Boyer Lake; and a 100% interest in the Gaffney property comprising 26 unpatented claims covering 4,560 hectares and 12 patented claims totaling 174 hectares located in the south of Dryden, Ontario.

