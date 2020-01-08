Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Shares Down 14.3%

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 300,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 631,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

Manitou Gold Company Profile (CVE:MTU)

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares located in the Township of Boyer Lake; and a 100% interest in the Gaffney property comprising 26 unpatented claims covering 4,560 hectares and 12 patented claims totaling 174 hectares located in the south of Dryden, Ontario.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Manitou Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitou Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.