Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.34

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.34 and last traded at C$27.34, with a volume of 2108954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company has a current ratio of 136.24, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total value of C$373,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,751.50. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total value of C$51,386.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,218 shares of company stock valued at $945,767.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

