Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.02

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $14.26. Martinrea International shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 126,916 shares.

MRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$974.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$862.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

