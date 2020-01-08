Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 2,737,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,320. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

