Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Matador’s upstream operations are mainly concentrated in the Permian Basin, which is among the most prolific oil and gas plays in the United States. Since 2011, the company has boosted its Permian Acreage drastically. From 6,700 net acres in 2011, its operation now covers 115,000 net acres in the basin. Notably, through midstream businesses, Matador is well positioned to capitalize on the heightened demand for pipelines and combat the takeaway capacity constraint in the region. However, its negative free cash flows over the past few years have increased the probability of more reliance on debt and equity capital for funding future growth projects. This can further increase Matador's debt-burden. On top of that, continued rise in lease operating expenses has been hurting its bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $19.44. 36,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.15. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

