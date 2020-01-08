McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group stock traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 43.50 ($0.57). 282,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McColl’s Retail Group has a 1 year low of GBX 37.10 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 million and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.27.

About McColl’s Retail Group

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

