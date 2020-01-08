Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Up 7.8%

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.26, 501,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 301% from the average session volume of 125,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several research firms recently commented on MTBC. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

