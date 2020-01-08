Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Megastar Development Corp (CVE:MDV) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 73,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.

Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

