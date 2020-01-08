Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $202.58

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $202.58 and traded as high as $237.40. Melrose Industries shares last traded at $237.20, with a volume of 6,038,306 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Investec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 252.50 ($3.32).

The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.58.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

