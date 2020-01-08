Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. Meridian Bank has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $125.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of -0.01.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

