MESG Hits Market Cap of $342,579.00 (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. MESG has a total market cap of $342,579.00 and $221,190.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESG token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX. During the last week, MESG has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MESG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00180634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.01413616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00117881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,881 tokens. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation . The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg . MESG’s official website is mesg.com

Buying and Selling MESG

MESG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MESG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.