Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Metlife has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Metlife has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Metlife to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Metlife has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.34.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.