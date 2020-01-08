Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Metlife has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Metlife has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Metlife to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Metlife stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Metlife has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.34.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Dividend History for Metlife (NYSE:MET)

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit