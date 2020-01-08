Metlife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 777066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter worth $47,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Metlife by 37.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

