Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $105.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as high as $110.93 and last traded at $109.02, with a volume of 28149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.69.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

