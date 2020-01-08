Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $105.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as high as $110.93 and last traded at $109.02, with a volume of 28149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.69.
MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.
In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.
About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
