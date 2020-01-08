MintCoin (MINT) Trading Up 121.3% This Week

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 97.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 121.3% higher against the US dollar. MintCoin has a market cap of $3.99 million and $3.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000408 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

