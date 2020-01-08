Mirai Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a market cap of $2,219.00 and approximately $455.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00200072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

