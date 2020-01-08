Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,904.8% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 452.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 58,277 shares during the period. Finally, Swift Run Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.7% in the second quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 81,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.32. 887,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,444,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

