Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after buying an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after buying an additional 387,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $14.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,891.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,689. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,518.31 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,797.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,818.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $943.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,175.73.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

