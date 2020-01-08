Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.19. 32,474,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,585,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,308.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

