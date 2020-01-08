Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,234,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,405. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.25. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.