MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS MITFY opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $697.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

