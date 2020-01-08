Monetha (MTH) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Monetha token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, CoinExchange and Tidex. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $244,804.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00182030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.01447245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, Binance, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

