Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Trading Up 2.5%

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd (CVE:YAK) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 202,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 94,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

About Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.