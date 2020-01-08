Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust (LON:MTU) Shares Down 0.9%

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 137.28 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 138.45 ($1.82), approximately 101,922 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 637% from the average daily volume of 13,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.75 ($1.84).

The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 million and a PE ratio of 31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a current ratio of 38.84.

About Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust (LON:MTU)

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.