Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Invests $8.15 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,579.4% during the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 90,265 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.74. 10,621,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,769,580. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

