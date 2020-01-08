Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 70,979 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,524,000 after buying an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,658,000 after buying an additional 3,405,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,025,000 after buying an additional 3,183,795 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after buying an additional 2,063,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,506,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,666,000 after buying an additional 1,893,267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. 9,948,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,761. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

