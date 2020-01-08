Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ MPVD opened at $0.88 on Friday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

