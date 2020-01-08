MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.31

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.31 and last traded at $128.22, with a volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $351.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.49 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $6,279,381.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,740 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

