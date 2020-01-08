Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.51. 5,385,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,052,978. The stock has a market cap of $306.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.