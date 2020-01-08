Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.1% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.72. 678,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,080. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $106.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

