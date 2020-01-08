Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $437,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 327,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 263,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 380,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. 2,412,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,660. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

