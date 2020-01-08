Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Lowers Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in 3M by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after acquiring an additional 755,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,134,000 after acquiring an additional 396,952 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,758,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,657. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

