Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

MCY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. 235,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,620. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.21. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $983.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.