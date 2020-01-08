Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 715 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 49,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 122,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

T traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.37. 40,513,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,738,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.