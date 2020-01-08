Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to announce sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the lowest is $3.20 billion. Mylan posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.03.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,048,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,031,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,289,000 after acquiring an additional 664,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,247,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,009 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,491,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. 6,933,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,247,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. Mylan has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

