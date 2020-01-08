Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 1,143 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,563,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,281,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

