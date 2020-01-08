Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 521 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $147.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,934. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

