Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 66 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 76,471 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,547.6% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 60,403 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.13. 77,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.25 and a 12-month high of $171.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

