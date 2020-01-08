Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,370 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,605,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,771. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $147.84. The company has a market capitalization of $379.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

