Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 712 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 54,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

HD traded up $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.79. 4,914,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.65. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $172.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

