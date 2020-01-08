Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 786 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,251,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from to in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

