Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,589,000 after purchasing an additional 89,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,048 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,533 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $136.11. 1,761,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,987. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.48 and a twelve month high of $137.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1535 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

