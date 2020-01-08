Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 181 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 32,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,131,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,166,787. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

