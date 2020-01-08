Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 464 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.86. 13,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4658 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

