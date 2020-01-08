Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $250,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,200. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

