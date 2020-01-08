Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 203,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. 169,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,597,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

